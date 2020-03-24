Banks to close at midday from today

LOCAL banks have taken a decision to reduce opening hours as a precautionary measure to protect staff and customers.

According to the Guyana Association of Bankers Inc, banks will be opened from 8:00hrs to 12:00hrs (noon) until further notice. This will take effect from today.

“This is a temporary measure with potential for an extended period contingent on the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the association.

Customers are also encouraged to utilise online and mobile banking to monitor their accounts, view account balances, make payments and transfer funds. Additional facilities such as ATM services, debit and credit cards, night depositary and drive thrus, where available, can be used as an alternative.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a health facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit. Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to facilitate efficiency. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.