Improved Jangoo rues inability to reach triple figures

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Trinidadian Amir Jangoo says he is disappointed at failing to notch his maiden first class hundred, despite twice flirting with the landmark during the current first class championship.

The left-hander, who plays for Leeward Islands Hurricanes, fell for 90 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the sixth round and also perished for an identical score in the seventh round against Guyana Jaguars.

“I studied the opposition and their bowlers,” the 22-year-old told the Express newspaper here.

“Obviously, I knew Trinidad and their bowlers, having been on the same team as those guys in the past. So I think I had a good understanding of my game and what I had to do going into the match, and I just had to execute on the field.”

He added: “It was disappointing not getting triple figures because those two innings came when the team was in very bad positions and getting to triple figures would have helped the team even more, but I guess it just wasn’t meant to be as yet.”

Jangoo has scored three half-centuries overall this season en route to 373 runs at an average of 31 from his 12 innings. Last season, he featured in just three matches for his native Red Force, managing only 92 runs.

His best season came in 2017-18 when he gathered nearly 500 runs for Red Force with three half-centuries.

After a slow start to the current season, his consistency has gradually improved and Jangoo said that was down to becoming more knowledgeable about his own game.

“I am not really changing much with my batting,” he said.

“But I understand my game better and [I am] understanding more about batsmanship in terms of 50-over and four-day cricket, so I really think it has helped me improve my game.”

Having joined Hurricanes, Jangoo has found himself playing alongside the likes of West Indies players Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall and Kieran Powell.

And as the only “foreign” player, Jangoo said he was aware of the pressures to produce sustained performances.

“I think it is just a relaxed environment. Obviously as an overseas player getting picked for another team, you always have to perform, so there is that added pressure,” he pointed out.

“I think the franchise understands that so I guess I just have to go out there and do what I have to do and once I do my part, everything else will take care of itself.”

Jangoo has a career average of 28 from 22 first class matches.

Hurricanes have struggled this season and currently lie bottom of the table with a single win from eight matches.

The championship was last week suspended for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.