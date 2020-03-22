Sinclair credits Coach, senior players for priceless advice during first 4-Day season

By Clifton Ross

Newbie Guyana Jaguars all-rounder, Kevin Sinclair, said he will continue to work diligently on his cricket following a positive start to his senior 4-Day career which he credits his peers for helping with, adding that he’s eager to unlock T20 aspect of his game.

The dynamic 20-year-old told Chronicle Sports on Saturday that his journey has so far been a career-shaping/learning experience. Sinclair, who bagged 4-20 and scored an important 28 in the finals of the 2019/20 Regional Super50, was a key member of the West Indies Emerging Players (WIEP) squad who shot to superstardom by winning their maiden title in the first year of being a legitimate team.

Following his shining moment, the right-handed batsman earned his senior 4-Day call up, playing 6 of the 8 rounds played to date. His off-break spin yielded 12 wickets. While his batting had not fully shown out, he still managed to put together a few decent scores which took his tally to 130 after 8 rounds; with the top knock being 43.

Speaking of his transition from a makeshift team which won a championship to his senior selection to the Jaguars 4-Day team who are currently number 2 on the points table, Sinclair credited his much seasoned teammates and coach for helping in the process of perfecting his craft.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the senior players, it may look on the other side during my performances but in that format (4-DAY), but I’m getting positive feedbacks on what I should do to improve and dominate; mostly from coach Esuan Crandon in the batting department”.

While his batting can only improve as he plays more competitive senior cricket, Sinclair credited a bevy of former Guyana and even a Windies spinner for the advice in enhancing his skills with the ball.

“Coach Garvin Nedd, Sean Devers and Clyde Butts pep talk me about my bowling in this longer format. Now more work is needed to be done, it’s a next level I’m at, so I can’t put in the same amount of work that I was doing before”. Sinclair highlighted.

While Cricket West Indies (CWI) have suspended their activities due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, the all-rounder said he is still fixed on finishing the 4-Day season on a high whenever it resumes, but is excited over his emerging team selection in this year’s Hero CPL.

This year’s competition will bring forth new chances for Sinclair to now open up his T20 horizon, having played senior 50-Over cricket as well as 4-Day within the past few months. Sinclair closed the interview by saying how much the opportunity means now that it is here for him.

“It’s a good feeling, like I said, the hard work on my all-round game and fitness is paying off. I always wanted to feature in the CPL, to showcase my talent because it will make me a better player learning from the internationals and, more so, the local T20 stars”, he ended.