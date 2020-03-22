Pollard not feeling any pressure from captaincy

CMC – White-ball captain, Kieron Pollard, says he is not feeling any pressure from his West Indies’ inconsistent form, and was focused on trying to develop the side into a world class one.

In fact, the experienced all-rounder stressed his main priority was helping players to develop and showcase their skills, and leaving pundits to judge the results of his rebuilding efforts.

“Me personally, I’m just taking it in stride,” Pollard told i95FM here.

“Obviously, I’m trying to do things to help others and give others opportunity in different scenarios and give guys the opportunity to play. As an individual, one of the things I said when I was accepting the job was that I’m just here to try to help and to guide.

“I try to do my best in terms of performing personally as well. It (captaincy) has its trials, it has its tribulations, it has its good times and it has its bad times, but I’m one who embraces all challenges.”

Pollard has overseen mixed results ever since taking over from fast-bowling all-rounder, Jason Holder, last September, in a shake-up in the management of the regional side.

They have won five of 11 Twenty20 Internationals while winning just one of four series – a 2-0 clean sweep away to Sri Lanka earlier this month.

In One-Day Internationals, West Indies have won seven of their last 12 outings, capturing two of four series.

Those series wins came over minnows Afghanistan and Ireland.

While acknowledging there had been criticism, Pollard said his efforts had been concentrated on bettering the side’s performances.

“I’m enjoying it but it’s about trying to do the best I can and hopefully get us to a place where we are a force to be reckoned with in some parts of international cricket again,” he pointed out.

“It’s going to take time, I’m not worried. My capacity as captain is trying and at the end of the day we will see what the results [are].

The results will take place and the judges will be able to judge and those in authority will be able to do what they have to do.”

Pollard’s form has also come under the microscope. He has averaged 29.5 in ODIs with a single half-century while averaging 36 and taking 12 wickets in T20 Internationals, also with one half-century.

However, the 32-year-old believes his form had improved during his captaincy.

“Getting the chance to go around the world as a professional has helped me greatly and immensely and if you look even at T20 cricket, runs have been coming more consistently,” he pointed out.

“I’m working on my game personally and again, when you’re a batsman in a team and you’re not the captain, you’re a batsman first and then the captaincy comes after.”