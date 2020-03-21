Blood Bank in dire need of blood

— since COVID-19 hit Guyana

By Indrawattie Natram

THERE has been a significant reduction of blood donors at the National Blood Transfusion Service, popularly known as Blood Bank, and this is having a negative effect, especially on those in need.

This is according to National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Director, Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Pedro Lewis, who said it is still safe to give blood and there is no risk attached in light of the recent coronavirus/COVID-19.

According to Dr. Lewis, it is important for the public to be informed that there is no risk in the transmission of COVID-19 through blood donation.

The NBTS has since seen a sudden reduction in the past two weeks and many persons/companies have canceled their blood drives due to the COVID-19.

Dr. Lewis said many persons have been calling the National Blood Transfusion Service asking questions if they could still donate blood and inquiring about their safety when doing so.

“We at the NBTS want to encourage the general public that we will put measures in place to prevent the transmission from person to person. We are also practicing social distancing. We therefore encourage you to go to the collection site and please donate blood,” Dr. Lewis said.

Meanwhile, NBTS Recruitment Officer, Radha Ramdhari, said in an effort to maintain a consistent supply of blood for patients in need, the NBTS is encouraging all blood donors and potential blood donors to continue to donate since there is a need.

She also said the NBTS provided blood for both private and public hospitals nationwide; hence, it is important for a constant supply. She also used the opportunity to remind persons of the blood collection sites throughout the county. These are the Suddie Public Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital, the Linden Hospital Complex, the New Amsterdam Hospital, and the Lethem Regional Hospital.

These collection sites are opened from 08:00hrs to 16:00hrs daily and weekend from 08:00hrs to 15:00hrs. The NBTS staffers are encouraging the public to donate blood since there is always a need and every drop counts.