AAG suspends all Athletics until April 30

AS countries across the globe battle with ways to contain COVID-19 (Coronavirus), locally, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) joins a list of local and regional sporting organisations, associations and federations that have suspended any event under their jurisdiction.

The AAG, through its president Aubrey Hutson, yesterday noted via a release that the sport in Guyana has been affected directly by the worldwide health phenomena caused by the COVID-19, pointing to the postponement of the CARIFTA Games and the threat of suspension of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hutson said, “It is a reflection of the negative effects of this virus on our sport, which is a major cause for concern for all in our fraternity … to this end the Athletics Association of Guyana will be suspending all activities (competitions, camps and meetings) until April 30, when the council will do a further review based on the prevailing conditions.”

The office, however, will remain open to deal with correspondence and other issues coming from the various international bodies, local clubs, coaches and athletes.

“My advice to members of the local fraternity is to kindly use the electronic means of communication at this time,” Hutson said.

The AAG president further related that once the threat of this virus is over, the sport’s governing bodies will try to pull-off competitions as soon as possible, while encouraging athletes, especially those seeking qualification to a number of regional and international competitions, to find innovative ways of staying fit and prepared.

Hutson, however, cautioned the local athletes to heed the advice of the country’s health officials as it relates to social distancing, but ensure that they work with their coaches in planning strategic ways of training.