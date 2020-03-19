Angoys Avenue labourer succumbs following fight 

Thirty-three year old Keron Nicholson succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) a few days after he sustained several lashes across the upper part of his body at Patrick Dam, Mount Sinai near New Amsterdam in Berbice.

Residents in the former squatting community were not too forthcoming with information, however, reports suggest that the incident occurred on the evening of March 8,2020 in the aftermath of indiscriminate firing of gunshots in the vicinity of a home of a relative of a wanted man.

There,Nicholson was involved in a heated argument with other persons and it later escalated,resulting in injuries to him. An individual called “Donnel” is being sought by police.

A relative of the deceased recalled seeing a crowd gathered at Patrick Dam on March 8, and on inspecting,he saw his unresponsive cousin lying on the roadway with a wound to the left side of his forehead.

The injured man was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital and he was later transferred to the GPHC. Investigations are continuing.