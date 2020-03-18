President issues strict orders to slow spread of COVID-19

– house-to-house visits and inspections, access of funds among measures ordered

AS Guyana continues to safeguard its citizens from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), President David Granger has issued executive orders in alignment with the Public Health Ordinance.

The orders, which were gazetted on March 16, 2020, direct various ministers of government to take “necessary steps” to guard against the spread of COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

With Guyana recording four cases of COVID-19 so far, President Granger, through the order, said immediate action is necessary to address the virus. In that regard, he directed Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, to “restrain, segregate and isolate” persons suffering from the disease or those who may be affected from exposure to the infection.

This and other measures will be executed in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance and international standards to prevent and control the spread of the disease. It is also provided for under Article 24 of the Constitution which states that every citizen of Guyana has the right to free medical treatment. President Granger, as part of the order, has even called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other law enforcement agencies to provide assistance with the enforcement of the various measures, where necessary.

Among the menu of measures ordered by President Granger was the containment of persons who may show signs of COVID-19 and the provision of curative treatment for persons who are suffering the disease. The President also directed Minister Lawrence to remove, disinfect and destroy the personal effects, goods, buildings and any other article, material or thing exposed to infection from the disease. The minister was also ordered to prevent the spread of the disease on the seas, rivers and waters of Guyana, and on the high seas within twelve miles from the baseline, as well as on land.

“Diagnose, prevent or check the disease, including the prohibition or restriction of movement of persons and public and private conveyances of any kind whatsoever within and to and from an infected area,” said the Head of State.

Article 148 (3) (b) of the constitution provides that a person may be deprived of his or her freedom of movement through the imposition of restrictions by law on the person’s movement or residence within Guyana that are reasonably required in the interests of public health.

While the restriction of movement might be in place, President Granger directed Minister Lawrence to ensure that house-to-house visits and inspections are conducted. In relation to fatal cases, he ordered the minister to ensure that there is speedy burial or cremation of the dead.

HOSPITAL/CAMPS

Also, if the public health minister sees it fit, she is allowed to provide one or more hospitals or camps for the reception, isolation and treatment of persons suffering from COVID-19. This directive is provided for under Section 20 (1) of the Public Health Ordinance, which states that the President may cause to be provided in such part of Guyana as he may deem fit, one or more hospitals or camps for the reception, isolation and treatment of any person suffering from any infectious disease.

Aside from the public health minister, President Granger directed the Minister of Education to take all measures to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all educational institutions in Guyana. The Minister of Citizenship was also ordered to take all measures to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with migration laws. The airports have since been closed to international flights.

FUNDING

Funding the various initiatives will be handled by the Minister of Finance, who was directed to expend from the Consolidate Fund such sums of money as may be necessary for the effectual carrying out of any or all of the measures listed.

Section 20 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance provides that the President may, in case of an emergency, expend from the public funds of Guyana such sums of money as may be necessary for the effectual carrying out of any or all of the provisions of Part III of the Ordinance which concerns “notifiable infectious diseases.”

“All government agencies and local government authorities are urged to render assistance and cooperation to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate response and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the COVID-19 threat,” said President Granger.

He also said all citizens, residents, tourists and members of the private sector must act in accordance with the law and comply with any lawful directives and advisories issued by appropriate government agencies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all.

MANDATORY QUARANTINE

Guyana Chronicle reported on Wednesday that following allegations that three of the persons, confirmed with COVID-19, have been flouting voluntary self-quarantine guidelines, persons in Guyana suspected or confirmed as having the disease will now face mandatory quarantining at Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) facilities.

The three confirmed cases have since been moved to one such quarantine facility. The country has four facilities. The four facilities have capacity to host up to 421 persons within three categories of risks, while the ministry will look at the possibility of expanding capacity should the need arise. “There is no more self-quarantine, all quarantine will now be done at the Ministry of Public Health facilities,” said Minister Lawrence.

Minister Lawrence emphasised, however, that even as the ministry has an obligation to protect the health of the public and keep the public informed, it also has an obligation to protect the medical information of patients. Guyana’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus was recorded on March 11, after the 52-year-old patient died. The three other confirmed cases thus far have all been persons related to the deceased patient.

Minister Lawrence explained that the three categories under which persons will face quarantine include: probable cases, which speak to persons who have been tested for the virus, but the results, were inconclusive; suspected cases, which are persons who have been exposed to persons, confirmed with the virus; and confirmed cases, that is, persons who have tested positive for the virus.

Persons who suspect that they may have the virus are advised not to visit a health facility, but instead call on several provided hotlines where it can be arranged for a health team to visit. Lawrence noted that additional hotline numbers have been added, and staff has been increased to deal with this area. The numbers are 226-7480; 229-7490; 231-1166; 227-4986; 624-6674; 624-2819; 624-9355.