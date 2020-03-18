Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed

Another family member of the 52-year-old woman who died from the Coronavirus last week has tested positive for the illness, bringing the total number of cases recorded in Guyana, to five.

According to the Department of Public Information, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence confirmed the latest development.

Minister Lawrence in a message, noted that the ministry, through the activated Health Emergency Operations Centre, continues to locate and quarantine other persons who came into close contact with the woman and her immediate relatives.

“To date, due to the diligence of our health personnel who are working assiduously to contain the spread of COVID-19, the numbers have been kept down,”the Minister said.

She emphasized that while the COVID-19 situation in Guyana remains under control,it does not mean that preventative measures and other mechanisms must be forsaken.

“We can ill afford to become complacent and in some cases even nonchalant and laid back. The threat is real, it is not discriminatory and so we must all shoulder our responsibility resolutely and be resilient in adherence to the precautionary measures that have been established,”she said.

In recent days, the authorities have implemented several precautionary measures in light of the recorded cases here.These include the closure of the two international airports to flights except for those making technical stops, cargo, medivac and outgoing flights.In addition, permission would be given to special authorised flights.

The Ministry of Education also announced the closure of schools for sanitization exercises for two weeks while a shift system at workplaces for public servants has been implemented.

The Guyana Police Force has also taken a stand not to issue permits to social gathering events including bar-b-ques, fairs and parties among similar public events.