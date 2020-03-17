Narine slams century, Singh captures 7 for 12 in Essequibo T20 Big Bash League

By Elroy Stephney

FORMER national T20 all-rounder Ramesh Narine smacked the tournament’s fourth century and his first in the T20 format, while fast bowler Punraj Singh captured amazing figures of 7 for 12 in the highlights of the latest round of the Essequibo T20 Big Bash League played on Sunday at various venues.

In the process there were wins for Bacchus Bulls, Reliance Hustlers, Affiance #1, Queenstown SC, Rising Stars, Young Achievers, Devonshire Castle, Walton Hall, Sparwin, Golden Fleece and Cotton Field Strikers.

At the Reliance ground, the hosts Reliance Hustlers amassed a mammoth 257-3 from their 20 overs with Ramesh Narine hammering a blistering unbeaten 107 (13×6, 5×4). He added an unbroken 161-run partnership with Essequibo Under-17 batsman Abdool Nadir who stroked 80 (12×4, 2×6) as the pair delighted the fair-size crowd.

In reply, an unbeaten 68 (7×6, 3×4) from Beesham Dasrath was not enough as Crown XI could reach only 172-7 when their overs expired to lose by 85 runs. Medium fast bowler Seon Fraser 3-24 (4) and Marvin Pearson 2-23 (4) did the damage with the ball.

At the same venue in the second match, an unbeaten 55 (9×4) from Ramprakash Paul earned a 4-wicket win for Sparwin against Rebels XI who could gather only 127-7 from their 20 overs. Sparwin then flew to victory in just 15 overs.

At Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance, Bacchus Bulls had a field day against Lima United, who were routed for just 29 runs in 7 overs. It was the pace, bounce and swing of Punraj Singh who terrorised his opponents with career-best figures of 7-12 (4).

The Bulls then reached the meagre target without loss for an emphatic 10-wicket victory. Another low-scoring game saw Young Achievers gain a 35-run win after posting 77, to which the Jaguars crawled to 43 all out.

At the Walton Hall ground, Devonshire Castle, despite an early setback after being precariously placed at 21-4, recovered to post 162-9 from their 20 overs with Sudesh Lall 44 (5×4, 2×6) and Dinesh Chattergoon 31 (4×4) being the principal scorers. Medium fast bowler Rovin Doonauth grabbed 4-18 (4).

In reply, former Essequibo senior inter-county batsman Elroy Stephney 37 (6×4) and Basil Persaud 22 (3×4) did not do enough, as Reliance Hustlers were restricted to 148-8 in their allotted overs to lose by 17 runs.

At the same venue, Rising Star continue to shine with a massive 97-run triumph against Charity SC. After winning the toss and batting, Rising Star pitched to 191-8 (20) with a solid 66 (9×4, 2×6) from former national Under-19 batsman Latchman Rohit and 40 (6×4) from national wicketkeeper batsman Kemol Savory.

Charity SC, stunned by a hostile spell of fast bowling from Essequibo Franchise player Quintin Sampson, who claimed 4-15 (4) including a hat-trick. were all out for 94 in 16 overs.

At the Pomona ground in South, Cotton Field Strikers defeated Jaguars Over-40 by 84 runs after scoring 177, then bundling out their opponents for 93.

At the same venue, Aurora Knight Riders also gained victory after reaching 138-6 then reduced NOC for 111-8 to win by 27 runs. At the Golden Fleece ground, the hosts held on to a nail-biter after scoring only 88 all-out in 14 overs. They then bowled and fielded superbly to rout Scheme Gunners for 73 in 16 overs for an exciting 15-run win.

In other matches, Queenstown SC made light work against WD Gunners who suffered their third straight loss after batting first and scoring 119-8 (20). Queenstown SC were then led by Jonathan Fernandes who counted 9×4, 3×6 in his impressive 70, to guide his side to 120-5 in 17 overs.

Also in winners’ row were Walton Hall and Affiance #1 but no scores were available.

Meanwhile in a release, the Organising Committee has taken the decision to suspend the competition indefinitely due to the national threat of the Coronavirus. Clubs are also advised to take all necessary precautions and avoid being in large gatherings.