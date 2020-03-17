Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop names Kevin Sinclair as Brand Ambassador

JACOBS Jewellery and Pawn Shop, owned by former national cricketer Steven Jacobs, yesterday signed an Emerging National Cricketer Kevin Sinclair as Brand Ambassador for the business.

At a simple signing ceremony, held at the entity’s 16 Pike Street Kitty location, the upcoming Guyana Amazon Warriors cricketer expressed gratitude for the opportunity given by Jacobs and his business and also encouraged others to follow Jacobs’ lead and support local athletes. Sinclair vowed to be an efficient ambassador both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Jacobs said he was happy to have Sinclair on board, pointing out that he saw a lot of potential in the player, and is looking forward to playing a major role in his development on and off the field.

Jacobs, who represented Guyana at the first-class level, also stressed that discipline and hard work are key for any athletes’ success and encouraged Sinclair to hold that as a small reminder as his career moves ahead.