COVID-19 | Guyana to halt int’l flights for 2 weeks

To reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, Guyana will be closing its airports to all international flights for two weeks beginning at midnight on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Exception will be given to outgoing flights; cargo flights; MedEvac flight; technical stops by airplanes for fuel and special authorised flights.

Based on consultation with the Ministry of Public Health, if deemed necessary, this period can be extended, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field has said.