WHO reports seven COVID-19 cases in Guyana

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared seven coronavirus cases in Guyana as at Sunday evening, according to its Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation dashboard on its website, which provides the latest global numbers and numbers of cases by country with daily updates.

The Ministry of Public Health, in its last report said that the country had confirmed a total of four cases of infected persons, including patient zero, a 52-year-old Guyanese woman who died last Wednesday, after which it was confirmed that she had the virus.

An imported case of the virus, the woman had arrived in the country on March 5, and was presented to the public health system on March 10.

The other three patients who have since tested positive were all relatives of the 52-year- old woman, and were identified as her husband, one of her children and another person living at their residence in Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara.

Other family members and more than a dozen other persons who came into contact with the female patient were advised by MoPH specialists to self-quarantine. They are all under regular surveillance by public health specialists.

Efforts made to contact the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shamdeo Persaud on Sunday for an update on the country’s official number of reported cases, proved futile. Deputy CMO Karen Boyle said that she was in a meeting when also contacted on Sunday.

Officially declared a global pandemic by the WHO, COVID-19 has been sweeping the globe some weeks following the first outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, in December, 2019.

According to WHO statistics, as of last Sunday, there has been 153,648 confirmed cases of infected persons in 146 countries across the globe, 5,746 deaths have thus far occurred as a result of the spread.

According to CARPHA, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.