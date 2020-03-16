Trigger-happy businessman arrested after firing indiscriminately at car …SWAT team called in

DRAMA unfolded and interrupted the quietude of Cadet Lane, South Ruimveldt Park when an intoxicated, trigger-happy businessman fired several shots at a car parked opposite his residence on Sunday night.

Reports are that around 19:56hrs on Sunday, the police received information that a male resident of Cadet Lane, near Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt Park was discharging a firearm from his premises in an indiscriminate manner.

The SWAT team responded, and the businessman, named “Krishna”, who operates an auto dealership on Duncan Street, Campbellville, promptly surrendered.

The police retrieved a .32 pistol, along with matching live and spent ammunition from the 41-year-old businessman, whose spouse and the couple’s two children were on the premises at the time. No one was injured.

An eyewitness told the Guyana Chronicle at the scene that he saw the businessman pumping several bullets into an AT212 motorcar which was parked opposite his home at around 20:00hrs.

Reports are that the police were notified, and ranks immediately raced to the scene, but when they attempted to speak to the trigger-happy businessman, he reportedly barricaded himself in his heavily-fortified home.

This caused more police ranks to be called in, and on their arrival on the scene at around 20:30hrs, several gunshots were heard to ring out, though Mr. ‘Trigger-happy’ opted to remain in the house.

On their arrival at around 21:00hrs, members of the SWAT team walked through the street in full battle gear and headed to the man’s front door. And after they pounded on the door for several minutes, ‘Mr Trigger-happy’ emerged, and was promptly arrested.

Police then cordoned off the street as neighbours converged at the police barriers. The man could be heard yelling loudly at the police, while the ranks took photographs of the scene and searched his home. Investigators then turned to the car which the man allegedly fired at, and took photographs of the left side of the vehicle which bore several bullet holes.

The man was taken away in handcuffs at around 22:00hrs.

Neighbours told the Guyana Chronicle that it was not the first time the man used his firearm indiscriminately. They said that since he moved into the area sometime last year, the police had had to be called in on several occasions to settle domestic issues.

Reports also are that the man is in the habit of firing into the air whenever he is under the influence of alcohol.

Several years ago, a viral video surfaced of him using a series of expletives, as police arrested him for drunk driving.

A thorough investigation has since been launched into Sunday night’s incident.