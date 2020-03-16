NSC shuts down Government-run sports facilities

THE National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday announced that the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the National Gymnasium, the National Aquatic Centre, National Racquet/Sports Resource Centre and Colgrain Pool – all of which falls under the direct control of the Government of Guyana – will be closed for the next two weeks.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones told Chronicle Sport yesterday that the move came in light of the country’s preventative measures that are in place to help combat and limit the spread of the Coronavirus which has hit our shoes.

“This is in keeping with guidelinea from the Ministries of the Presidency and Public Health since these facilities are generally under mass usage,” the NSC said in a statement.

The Commission is asking those with any queries/concerns to contact their Homestretch Avenue office on 225-6340/225-3560 between the hours of 08:00 hours and noon.

Meanwhile, Jones is of the opinion that the privately-administered sports facilities should follow the NSC’s move, adding “I think once we follow these guidelines and listen to the Ministry, we should be able to control the virus. So I think this is the NSC doing our little part in battling the virus and stopping it from spreading here (in Guyana).”