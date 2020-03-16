GPL to suspend disconnection, several other services temporarily

…Middle Street, Mon Repos offices to close until further notice

As the country takes precautions in the face of health risks associated with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19),the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) with effect from today, Monday, March 16, 2020 has suspended several services including disconnection, meter reading, field investigations and residential and commercial meter installations.

The power company decided to put those services on hold until April 2020, the company said in a release.

In addition, the company has decided to close its Mon Repos Customer Service Centre on the East Coast Demerara as well as its Middle Street Commercial Office in Georgetown

GPL said that it has also decided to suspend the process for application submissions at its commercial locations of with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020.These include the various categories of service as follows;

1. Change of Tenancy

2. Termination of Service

3. Load Increases/ Decrease

4. New Services