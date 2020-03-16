Education Ministry postpones NGSA

…new date to be announced

The Ministry of Education(MoE) today announced that as result of the current situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the National Grade Six Assessment examination will be resheduled to a new date which will be announced at a later time.

According to a release from the ministry,careful thought has been given to the scheduled dates for the administration of the NGSA 2020 which was previously set for April 8 and 9, 2020. Those dates are no longer valid, the ministry said and it noted that adequate notice will be given with regard to the new dates.

All schools have been closed for two weeks beginning today, March 16, 2020.

During this period, the ministry said it continue to assess the situation and engage in the sanitisation of all schools and MoE buildings to ensure that children, teachers and staff can return to a safe and healthy learning and working environment.