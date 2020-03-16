Education Ministry postpones NGSA

…new date to be announced
The Ministry of Education(MoE) today announced that as result of the current situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the National Grade Six Assessment examination will be resheduled to a new date which will be announced at a later time.
According to a release from the ministry,careful thought has been given to the scheduled dates for the administration of the NGSA 2020 which was previously set for April 8 and 9, 2020. Those dates are no longer valid, the ministry said and it noted that adequate notice will be given with regard to the new dates.
All schools have been closed for two weeks beginning today, March 16, 2020.
During this period, the ministry said it continue to assess the situation and engage in the sanitisation of all schools and MoE buildings to ensure that children, teachers and staff can return to a safe and healthy learning and working environment.
As regards the rescheduling of NGSA 2020, the ministry encouraged parents to continue working with their children in preparation for this assessment.
Persons can visit the Ministry of Education website on https://bit.ly/39Y698S to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas. Due to increased traffic to the website, access to the page may be intermittently obstructed, the ministry adding that access is case-sensitive.
Persons can also tune into the Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) to access the following programmes:
i. Nursery Programme – 06:00hrs – 09:00hrs
ii. Primary Programmes – 09:00hrs – 12:00hrs
iii. Documentaries – 12:00hrs – 13:00hrs
iv. Secondary Programmes – 13:00hrs – 15:00hrs
They can also continue to listen to the Radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction for Grades 1 – 3 daily. The timings are:
Grade 1- 09:30h – 10:00h
Grade 2-10:30h – 11:00h
Grade 3- 13:00h – 13:30h
These are also aired on the following Radio Stations: Radio Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Radio Paimowak. Parents and children can also continue to listen to Broadcasts to schools for Grade 3-6 at 13:00hrs daily on NCN Radio.