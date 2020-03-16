Cornelia Ida CC beat McGill Super Stars Sports Club in Beacon Café 50 final

CORNELIA Ida (CI) won a tense low-scoring battle against rivals, McGill Super Stars, in the final of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), Beacon Café 50-over competition, which was held on Sunday at the Wales Community Development Centre Cricket ground.

In a game where the toss was key, CI called correctly and opted to insert their opponents on a damp wicket in overcast conditions.

Although several of the McGill players had bad starts, none were able to register the big scores. Former national U19 captain Travis Persaud struck three fours and one six in his 22, while Balram Aaron added 15 (1X4), Troy Persaud (14) and Diquan Murray 12 (1X4, 1X6).

CI used their spinners well, which saw wickets tumbling at regular intervals to leave the batting side all out for 97 in 37 overs.

Muhammad Wazidali and Harry Bissondyal both finished with 3-7, but Wazidali bowled six overs, four more than his teammate.

Support came from Akshaya Persaud. The national cricketer took 2-26 from his allotted 10 overs.

CI did not get on top of the bowling and laboured to victory. It took an unbeaten knock of 25 (1X6) from Vickash Dhaniram to seal the victory at 100-7 in 35.4 overs, after the eventual winners were struggling at 49-6.

Arshad Azim with 27 (3X4s) and Richard Sukhdeo 15 (1X4) both had starts.

Bowling for McGill, Murray and Abdul Razack picked up two wickets each, while Kheshram Seyhondan and Sudesh Persaud nabbed a wicket each.