Zeeburg Sports Club whip La Grange All Star in latest WDCA T20 clash

LED by an all-round performance from Yutesh Dhanpaul and half- centuries by Ronaldo Renee and Andre Seepersaud, the Zeeburg Sports Club were able to destroy the La Grange All Star by 173 runs in the latest fixture of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) President T20 clash, which was played yesterday at the Canal Number Two ground.

Zeeburg won the toss and opted to take first strike and it worked in their favour with their top order exploding with the bat.

Former national -19 cricketer Renee led the attack. He clobbered seven sixes and three fours in a top score of 73, while Seepersaud added 51 (2x4s, 5x6s). Dhanpaul and Malcolm Hubbard also batted themselves in.

Dhanpaul scored 44 (7x4s, 2x6s), while Hubbard added 43 (3x4s, 4x6s), which helped to propel the side to an imposing 270-5 from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, La Grange All Star were restricted to 97 all out in 15.2 overs after Dhanpaul, with his off-spin and Bisram Thomas, with his medium pace, combined for six wickets.

Dhanpaul led the charge with 4-13, while Thomas bagged 2-20.

J. Ramroop with 30 and J. Mohabir with 20 were the main contributors for La Grange.