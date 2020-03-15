Why are ABCEU countries suddenly tight-lipped?

By -
0
6
Changes needed at GECOM Dear Editor, I write once again to highlight the poor criteria used for the selection of the Commissioner and their Chief Elections Officer who are totally out of their depth when dealing efficiently with these matters of national importance, and woefully inadequate in their preparation and administration of this exercise. Can you imagine that because the Region 4 Returning officer has been hospitalised that the count stops, and there is no one in place to carry on immediately? Election results should have been tabulated and announced within 24 hours of the elections; any other results is just sheer incompetence and inability. How in God’s name does a judge suddenly assume the skillset which is required for this job? My understanding of “Fit and Proper “ differs sharply. In the meanwhile, business and the entire country continue to suffer terribly: Stores are closed; people are scared to be out with, both parties declaring their imminent victory, although the results are already known to them, which is sheer and utter mischief. The escalation of tensions and chance of riots are clear and present. Let us hope that after the elections, we can have someone with the logistical and administrative skills required to prepare and deliver us free , fair and efficient elections . Regards, Roy Beepat

Dear Editor,
PERMIT me space to openly call out the ABCEU countries on their lack of SWIFT response to the violence perpetrated against women during this post-election debacle. One would believe that these countries’ representatives would pen statements condemning these attacks with the same expediency that they have been forwarding PPP talking points. The most recent and publicised attack was on APNU+AFCs Carol Joseph by ANUG’s Jonathan Yearwood.

Regardless of circumstance, nothing justifies gender-based violence. We all have our differences in opinion, we stand for different things, we represent different sides of the political spectrum, and that’s okay. One thing we must hold heads in complete agreement of is the absolute condemnation of violence against women. There is no excuse whatsoever. It sets a dangerous precedent for other young men (and women) that allows them the space to believe that in some world in this galaxy, hitting women is remotely acceptable. We must condemn any and all acts of violence that resemble this. I urge all political players to desist from similar behaviour.

You cannot become the system which you hate. An attack on one is an attack on all. The representatives of the ABCEU countries have failed miserably in the swift condemnation of attacks on children, media personnel and now women. I respectfully urge these esteemed men and women who enjoy the comforts of Guyana, which many of us cannot yet afford, to be truly unbiased in their representation of the facts. We see you. We are watching. This is greater than any one of us. This is a cry for Guyana, a Guyana that belongs to all Guyanese.

Regards
Nateshia McKenzie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR