Businessman arrested after firing indiscriminately at car

…SWAT team called in

Drama unfolded and interrupted the quietude at Cadet Lane, South Ruimveldt Park when an intoxicated, trigger-happy businessman fired several shots at car parked opposite his home on Sunday night.

Reports are that around 19:56hrs on Sunday night, police received information that a male resident of Cadet Lane near Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt Park was discharging a firearm from his premises , indiscriminately.

The SWAT team responded and the businessman , who operates an auto dealership on Duncan Street in the city, promptly surrendered.

Police retrieved a .32 pistol along with matching live and spent ammunition was from the 41- year- old auto dealer.His spouse and their two children were in the premises at the time. No one was injured.

An eyewitness told the Guyana Chronicle at the scene that he saw the businessman pumping several bullets into a AT212 motorcar which was parked opposite the businessman’s home close to 20:00hrs.

Reports are that the police were notified and ranks immediately raced to the scene.When police attempted to speak to the trigger-businessman, he barricaded himself in his heavily fortified home.

Around 20:30, more police ranks were called to the scene and several gunshots rang out.The man remained in the house and the SWAT team arrived minutes later.Around 21:00, the team walked through the street in full battle gear and headed to the man’s front door.After pounding the door for several minutes, the door swung open and the man wss detained.

Police cordoned off the street as neighbours converged at the police barriers.The man could be heard yelling loudly at the police while the ranks took photographs of the scene nd searched his home.Investigators then turned to the car which the man allegedly fired and took photographs of the left side of the vehicle which bore several bullet holes.

The man was taken away in handcuffs around 22:00hrs.

Neighbours told the Guyana Chronicle that the incident was not the first time in which the man used his firearm indiscriminately. They said that sometime last year, the man moved into the area and on several occasions the police were called to his home to settle domestic issues.

Reports are that the man was in the habit of firing into the air whenever he is under the influence of alcohol.

Several years ago, a viral video had surfaced with the man using a series of expletives as police arrested him for drunk driving.

A thorough investigation has since been launched into Sunday night’s incident.