Rupununi Rancher’s Rodeo cancelled

The 2020 edition of the Rupununi Rodeo which was planned for April 11-12, has been cancelled as a result of rising concerns on the public health threat of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

According to the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) the decision was taken following consultations with regional stakeholders “who share the same concerns of the health and safety of the people of the Rupununi and all our visitors who are at the hearth of our decision.”

While apologising to fans, the organisers urged the public to follow the protocols of health experts and the authorities.”We encourage you to stay safe and wash your hands as often as possible.”

Thus far, one case of the Coronavirus has been detected here in Guyana and the authorities have increased screening at various posts of entries across the country.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death