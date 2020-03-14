GNBS urges media house, advertising agencies to use metric system

-reminds that the use of the metric system in Guyana is law

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) reminded media operatives and advertising agents that the International System of Units (SI) was instituted as the legal system of measurement in Guyana, the agency said in a press release.

It said that Guyana’s Weights and Measures Act of 1981, Section Three, states that, “the International System (SI) of Units shall have legal force and validity in Guyana.”

“This was given effect by Ministerial Order on January 01, 2001, making the SI the only legal system of measurement in Guyana (Official Gazette – January 27, 2001). Therefore, using metric measures is the law,” the release said.

“As the metric system is a decimal system of weights and measures, it is easy to convert between units simply by multiplying or dividing by 10, 100, 1000. This makes using the metric system very easy! The metric system is a worldwide standard. Unlike some non-metric measurements, which can vary even between countries, metric measurements are set by international agreement and therefore are the same wherever you happen to be. The metric system is set to prevail as the only measurement system used throughout the world, so those who do not use it or continue to use non-metric units will be left behind the global economy,” the release said.

The GNBS said it has observed that some media houses and advertising agencies are making the effort to use the SI (metric) system in their media reporting and advertising. “We wish to congratulate these stakeholders for being leaders in promoting the use of the SI units in Guyana,” the GNBS said in the release.

The GNBS pointed out however, that notwithstanding this, still, there are other mass information providers, which have not yet embraced the use of the SI (metric) units and following the International Standard in writing calendar date and time. “If your agency is amongst this group, the GNBS urges you and your team to discontinue the sharing of information using an imperial system of measurement (pounds, ounces, yards, feet, pints, gallons, acres, etc.) and commence using the correct format in expressing calendar date and time reporting,” the release said.

It said that there is no doubt that media houses, and advertising agencies are very influential in changing the behaviours of citizens through information published and noted that there must be renewed and dedicated efforts to use the SI (metric) system of measurements in mass communication. “The GNBS stands ready to provide the necessary information and training in this regard. If basic information or training is needed, please give the GNBS a call,” the GNBS said.