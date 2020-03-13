Region 10 mobilises task force to tackle coronavirus

By Vanessa Braithwaite

THE Region 10 Department of Health, in collaboration with the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), has mobilised a multi-disciplinary task force to deal with the novel COVID 19 that has found its way on Guyana shores.

On Wednesday, one confirmed victim succumbed. As panic and concern spread in the mining town, regional officials were meeting to see how best the health issue can be dealt with on a regional level since the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), has been enacting preventative and precautionary measures on a national level.

Public Relations Officer of the Linden Hospital Complex, Toshanna Allicock, said that a meeting was called by Regional Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong, and had present other regional health officials, LHC doctors and other doctors stationed at health centres and all other relevant stakeholders to determine the way forward.

She said a hotline will be set up at the LHC Emergency Department and persons experiencing symptoms of the virus are also expected to call that number and remain home. The team will continue to meet as the situation is monitored. Linden is deemed a hot spot, since it is the gateway to many interior locations that share border with Brazil, where the virus has been discovered.

In addition, since many Lindeners already experience respiratory illnesses because of exposure to bauxite mining, it is likely that residents will be more prone to the virus. They are encouraged by health professionals to ‘enhance’ their immune system and practise all precautionary and hygienic measures.

Meanwhile, in the mining town, residents were in panic mode, purchasing all the necessary hygienic items. In fact, these items, including Lysol bleach and even Vitamin C tablets were completely sold out.

While some parents took the personal decision not to send their children to school, school was in session as normal. Some students related that while teachers turned up for work, they did not turn up to the classes to teach.

At the Pine Street Nursery School, teachers took a proactive measure and called in a doctor who held discussions with the children on the virus and how to remain hygienic.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.