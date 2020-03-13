PSC condemns businesses inflating prices over COVID-19

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has noted with grave concern that the first imported case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been recorded in Georgetown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The Ministry of Public Health has implemented a 24 hours’ hotline number (227-4986 & 624-3067) for persons to call to report any suspected cases of the virus. Everyone should fully utilise this service.

In a release, the PSC urged all citizens to consult UNICEF- https://www.unicef.org/p…/unicef-statement-covid-19-outbreak; WHO – https://www.who.int/…/novel-coronavirus-2…/advice-for-public; which advises persons to “wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol if soap is not available, maintain social distancing, practice respiratory hygiene and clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.” Additional information can be obtained by following the link: https://today.caricom.org/

The PSC added that as the threat of the coronavirus can induce panic among the general populace, it has noted unverified claims reported in the media of businesses inflating the prices of necessities needed to combat the Coronavirus Disease. “The PSC does not condone any attempt to profit from the crisis threatening our country from the coronavirus and condemns all attempts at doing so.”

Finally, the PSC urges all persons to desist from peddling misinformation, propaganda and fake news to incite unfounded public panic. The PSC urges everyone to check first with official channels for information on how best to respond to the presence of the virus in our country and to refrain from sharing uninformed posts on social media.