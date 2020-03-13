Jamaica confirms six more new cases of the Coronavirus

(Jamaica Gleaner)-Jamaica has confirmed six more cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).This pushes to eight the number of people so far tested positive for the virus.

The first two were people who arrived from the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued early Friday morning, the Health Ministry said two of the new cases relate to people who had close contact with the first patient.

The other four new cases involve people with a travel history.

See details below on the new cases:

*One male, 58, who is the father of the first patient who was confirmed with COVID-19. He was discovered ill at home on March 11.

*One female, 34, who is a close contact, also of the first patient who was confirmed with COVID-19 on the island.

* Two males, aged 63 and 67, who came into the island on March 7 from Trinidad, having travelled from Malaysia by way of Dubai and London. They presented at hospital on March

11.

*One male, 36, who travelled from Manchester, England. He was taken to hospital from his hotel via ambulance on March 11.

*One male, 31, a Jamaican overseas ship worker who came in from the Canary Islands via Portugal and Miami. He arrived in the island on February 25 and presented to hospital with symptoms on March 10.

In the meantime, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton will meet with the media on Friday afternoon to provide further details.

He is currently examining the level of preparedness for COVID-19 in western Jamaica