CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers suspended

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) wishes to advise that the CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying Match versus Barbados, scheduled for March 31 in Guyana, has been suspended as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This move was taken as a result of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) suspending and cancelling a number of their competitions and events for a 30-day period with effect from March 12.

In a correspondence to Member Associations dated March 12, CONCACAF informed that travel prohibitions in some countries have restricted the movement/access of teams and thus “alternative dates and options for Gold Cup Qualification” will be discussed and communicated soonest.

The other competitions and events affected are as follows:

SUSPENDED – Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying Round (March FIFA Window) CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield and CONCACAF Congress.

CANCELLED – President’s Meeting