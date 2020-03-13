All-round Phillip puts Red Force in driver’s seat

(CMC) – Anderson Phillip’s telling all-round effort and Jyd Goolie’s maiden first-class hundred deflated Windward Islands Volcanoes and put Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on course for their second straight win of the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

The 23-year-old fast bowler snatched four for 53 to send Volcanoes tumbling for 173 in their first innings, in reply to Red Force’s massive 409 all out, on the second day of the eighth-round encounter at Brian Lara Stadium.

Phillip had earlier struck a cavalier 31-ball unbeaten 36 and featured in a critical last-wicket stand of 59 with the 22-year-old Goolie (128) as Red Force, resuming on their overnight 298 for five, fought back after losing a cluster of wickets.

Following on by 236 runs, Volcanoes reached the close on four without loss in their second innings, and now face a difficult penultimate third day today.

The visitors had the better of the early exchanges when they grabbed four wickets for 34 runs at the start, to reduce Red Force to 345 for nine.

Left-arm pacer Preston McSween, who ended with five for 60 to notch his second five-wicket haul in as many matches, removed Imran Khan in the day’s fifth over after Red Force captain had added just four runs to his overnight 80.

The next three wickets went down cheaply but Goolie, who resumed the day on 75, completed his maiden first-class hundred and along with Phillip, frustrated Volcanoes.

Goolie, in his fourth first-class outing, struck 16 fours and a six off 206 deliveries in just over 5-¼ hours while Phillip belted four fours and a six in an entertaining 41-minute stay.

In reply, Volcanoes got a top score of 67 from veteran opener Devon Smith while wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart chipped in with 30 and Keron Cotty, 28, but the last six wickets fell for 55 runs, with Kavem Hodge unable to bat because of injury.

Smith, who punched half-dozen fours and two sixes off 117 balls in nearly three hours, put on 48 for the first wicket with Kimani Melius (20) before three wickets tumbled for eight runs.

Stewart arrived to add 62 for the fourth with Smith but once the stand was broken, the innings fell apart quickly, as leg-spinner Imran Khan (2-6) and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2-27) got in on the act.