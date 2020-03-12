‘Don’t blame the mayor’

– the town clerk is the administrative officer

GEORGETOWN Mayor, Ubraj Narine, on Tuesday, opined that people who do not read the laws governing the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) are uninformed about who is responsible for carrying out the instructions of the council.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle in context of the municipal abattoir which remains closed since February 28, the mayor said it is really acting Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick, who is responsible and who should be contacted for details regarding the facility.

The mayor stressed that it is the town clerk who is responsible for implementing the council’s policies and programmes in accordance with Chapter 28:01 of the Constitution.

He explained that although he stretches himself to be able to intervene in pressing matters, which seem to be going nowhere. “When things go wrong in the city, everybody looks to blame the mayor, but people don’t read the laws,” the mayor said, adding that many times he is out in the wee hours of the morning doing things that are not his job.

In this vein, he called attention to the fact that while the town clerk’s salary is close to $700,000; his stipend is under $100,000. Other officers too who are lacking when it comes to their duties carry home hundreds of thousands of dollars, the mayor remarked.

Currently, he said he is working on a number of policies and is ensuring that he puts them in writing so that they can be dealt with swiftly, to aid future councils.

The mayor had said he wants to pursue the reformation of the by-laws governing the City Council to begin a process that could see him and all city councillors receiving salaries, as compared to just stipends.

At the moment, the mayor and councillors do not receive salaries, but stipends. “The mayor’s job is not one that you can have a side job with. It’s a 24/7 job. We should go down the road of paying mayors a salary, a taxable one. Councillors here who create policies and by-laws; it takes a lot out of you and to receive a stipend is not fair,” he expressed.

Narine said he believed that if a mayor serves his full term in office, there should be some benefits for him to receive. “I am not saying I am demanding a salary, but it is something I am looking at; to put things in place for the future.”