Zambia’s women footballers qualify for first Olympic Games

ZAMBIA’S women’s football team qualified for the first Olympic Games in their history when beating Cameroon 2-1 in Lusaka to qualify on away goals.

Trailing 3-2 from the first leg, Zambia won through on away goals after drawing 4-4 on aggregate.

Mary Mwakapila and Hellen Mubanga scored first-half goals for the Copper Queens, before Nchout Ajara’s 92nd-minute goal ensured a nervy finish.

Yet joyous scenes filled the Nkoloma Stadium as Zambia reached Tokyo.

Zambia are only the fifth African side to reach the Olympics’ women’s football tournament, after Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Cameroon now have one final chance to qualify, meeting Chile in a two-leg playoff next month.

The tie is scheduled to take place in Cameroon on April 9 with the return leg in Chile six days later. (BBC Sport)