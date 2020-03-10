Teneze Ferme crowned Region 2 female softball champions

A CLINICAL display by Teneze Ferme in the final saw them crowned Champions. In observance of International Women’s Day which was commemorated on March 8, the Department of Youth and Culture in Region 2 held its 4th annual female cricket competition at Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance on Saturday.

Four teams participated in the 10 overs-a-side fixture. In their first encounter, Teneze Ferme disposed of Queenstown by 8 wickets. After winning the toss and batting, Queenstown mustered 48-7 from their 10 overs to which Teneze Ferme replied with 51-2 from 8 overs. In the other knock-out match, Marlborough had the better of Red Village who reached 41-6 from their 10 overs.

Marlborough then made light work with the target reaching 44-3 from just 5 overs. The final was then contested between the two hinterland villages. Batting first, Marlborough managed 40-8 from 10 overs to which the eventual winners Teneze Ferme replied with 42-3 to win by 7 wickets.

The third place was won by Queenstown Village. Teneze Ferme received the winners’ trophy and other incentives. Trophies were also presented to the other teams. In the individual performances, Aleia Moses was adjudged the highest run-scorer and Kenesha Walcott the highest wicket-taker. Both received prizes as well.

Among the donors were Lake Mainstay, Charlie Clarke Department of Demerara Life Insurance and K&J Persaud Contracting Service.

Coordinating the event were Sports Organisor Debra Daniels and Youth Officer Herald Alves from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, Ministry of the Presidency.