Ramdhani siblings put on good show at CCAA

GUYANESE siblings and badminton aces, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani, finished the 2020 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National championships in good spots on behalf of their respective colleges.

Playing in Mississauga Canada, March 3-8, Narayan represented King’s University Eagles and Priyanna, the Olds College Broncos. Both copped silver medals at the ACAC Provincial Championships held in Edmonton last month, thus qualifying to represent Alberta at the CCAA Nationals.

Over 15 colleges and universities took part in what was deemed a highly-competitive tournament with very good performances. Narayan defeated Jack Gillies 21-8, 21-9 followed by Ryan Chen 21-18, 21-18, but lost to Pranav Satheesh 21-16, 21-10 and Roymond Kim 21-8, 21-11 in the semi-finals.

His sister also shared similar fate as she too managed to win a pair of games before losing two in the crucial semi-final rounds. Priyanna did well to defeat the pair of Huyen Le who lost 21-8, 21-9 and Chole Moisan 21-8, 21-8 before being served the same fate from Le 21-8, 21-9 who got revenge and Ann Hoang 21-14, 16-21, 21-14.

The results for the CCAA National Championships Group Round Robin were:

Men Singles: Narayan won 2 lost 3

Defeated Jack Gillies 21-8, 21-9; Ryan Chen 21-18, 21-18

Men Singles Semi-finals:

Lost to Pranav Satheesh: 21-16, 21-10.

Third/Fourth: Lost to Roymond Kim: 21-8, 21-11

Women Singles: Priyanna won 2 lost 3

Defeated Huyen Le: 21-8, 21-9: Chole Moisan: 21-8, 21-8

Women Singles Semi-Finals:

Lost to Huyen Le: 21-8, 21-9

Third/Fourth: Lost to Ann Hoang: 21-14, 16-21, 21-14.