Haye: Fury vs Joshua would be ‘biggest heavyweight fight ever’

DAVID Haye believes the potential bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would be the biggest fight in the history of heavyweight boxing.

The former heavyweight champion fought Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in 2011 – losing on a points-decision in what was a hugely anticipated bout at the time.

However, despite experiencing some big fights of his own, the 39-year-old revealed there is no better time to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999.

“I believe the fight with AJ and Tyson Fury will happen in 2021, and it will be the biggest ever heavyweight championship fight. Numbers-wise I can’t think of a bigger fight,” said Haye, speaking as a SportsAid ambassador at an event dedicated to championing the parents and guardians of talented young athletes.

This will be two prime champions going at it, it goes beyond all expectations for numbers. Wherever it will be it will make significant money and it will be a fight that every single sports fan will want to be a part of.”

“He (Joshua) will want his chance, he will want to get in there and prove that he’s number one, he wants to prove he’s the best in the world.

“He jumped back into the ring with Andy Ruiz after his one and only loss and proved that the first fight was a bit of an anomaly, and he was significantly better than what that performance suggested in Madison Square Garden.”

Despite deafening calls for the fight to be organised by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn after Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder, both boxers have mandatory fights pencilled in for this summer.

Joshua will face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, while Wilder-Fury III has been organised for July after the American triggered a rematch clause in his contract.

“I didn’t think Wilder would want to jump back in there again but thinking about it where else is there for him to go?” Haye added.

“He got so conclusively beaten, I had Fury winning every second of the fight. From the very first bell he ran across and took control and he systematically broke him up and basically forced his corner to make him quit.”

“I believe once the Wilder rematch is concluded with, I’m pretty sure, Fury winning the third fight of theirs, and Anthony Joshua fights Pulev, and the winner of Usyk and Chisora, I think we’ve got ourselves some very interesting contests.” (Yahoo Sport UK)