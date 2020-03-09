Region Two RDC staff celebrate Phagwah

SOCIAL Cohesion, Unity and Togetherness were on Friday displayed by staff members attached to the Region Two Administration when it hosted its annual Phagwah Mela in the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) compound.

On display were Indian delicacies including sweetmeats that are commonly prepared during the festival. The programme featured Indian dances, chowtaal and Holi renditions done by staff members themselves.

Speaking to staff members and special invitees, Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, commended the efforts of the staff for making a Rangoli that said “Happy Holi”.

He reminded the gathering of the significance of the holiday and told them that every holiday celebrated in Guyana has a meaning and all holidays foster togetherness and social cohesion. He, therefore, extended Phagwah greetings on behalf of the Region Two administration to the Guyanese people and said the day celebrates good over evil.

Attending the event also was Social Cohesion Officer, Audrey Garraway. At the end of the programme, staff smeared each other’s faces with powder celebrating the festival of colours.