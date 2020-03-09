AFC urges GECOM to release data from elections

…calls for security of all elections materials

THE Alliance For change (AFC) has called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to release its data from last week’s elections in the interest of transparency.

GECOM’s results are at variance with figures released by the Opposition, which has been alleging fraud, owing to the fact that the data showed that they lost the elections. The total results declared by Returning Officers (ROs) for all 10 Administrative Regions in the Regional Elections show that the ‘Coalition’ government has won the elections by over 7,600 votes. With Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) being the last set of results to be declared, APNU+AFC jumped ahead on Thursday with 237,140 votes to the PPP’s 229,450.

The long-awaited results for the single outstanding Region was declared on Thursday, indicating that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) gained 77,258 votes in Region Four, while the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) gained 136,335. This represents a 59,097 lead in the Region, which is known to be an APNU+AFC stronghold.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Sunday, the AFC noted the concerns expressed by various political parties, groups, observers and members of the public regarding the results of the recently-concluded elections.

The AFC says it recognises GECOM as the only constitutionally established body authorised to declare the results of the 2020 elections. “Our party is confident that the data which form the basis of the declarations made for the various regions by GECOM has already been tabulated, and is available,” the AFC said, adding: “In the interest of transparency, and for the sake of maintaining public confidence in the electoral process at this critical time, we therefore urge GECOM to release this data to the public as early as possible.

Further, the party calls on GECOM to ensure the security of all elections material in order for these to be available for scrutiny in the event of legal challenges arising over the outcome of these elections. In the meantime, we ask all Guyanese to respect the rule of law and remain calm during the period ahead.”