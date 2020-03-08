Chowtaal singing brings communities together

By Indrawattie Natram

PRESIDENT of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Praant, Pandit Kaydar Persaud has said that Chowtaal-singing which is part of the Phagwah celebrations fosters togetherness amongst the people. He revealed this during an interview with The Pepperpot Magazine. Pandit Persaud said that Chowtaal-singing is what makes the colourful holiday alive and it is admirable to see persons from all ethnic backgrounds taking part in the singing.

He said that the Essequibo Praant is happy and satisfied at the participation it received at the recent Chowtaal Samelan held on February 15 at the Anna Regina Mandir. He mentioned the samelan is an annual feature that usually attracts scores of mandirs throughout the Pomeroon-Supenaam region. The programme is specially planned by the Praant to usher in the Festival of Colours- Phagwah.

Persaud further explained that based on the participation the Praant is receiving yearly, it shows that the Indian traditions are alive and more and more persons are showing interest. He, therefore, encourages mandir leaders to continue to sing Chowtaal, Ulara and Holi songs leading up to the festival.

At the function, participants from various mandirs are involved in singing and the clashing of “Jaals.”

The singing of Chowtaal originated in 1838-1917; it was one of the Bhojpuri folk music genres transmitted by indentured workers to the Caribbean. In Chowtaal- singing, there are two rows of singers facing each other in a (semi-circle) with the ‘dholak” drummer at one end. The song undergoes various modulations and rhythm. Chowtaal consists of various Jhumar, Ulara, lej, Baiswara, Dhamar, Rasiya, Kabir and Jogira.