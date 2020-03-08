CALALOO is a popular leafy or salad vegetable available year-round on the domestic market. Small volumes are also exported from Guyana to Canada, the U.S. and Barbados. There are two principal kinds of calaloo, produced from distinctly different plant species.

One kind comes from the Amaranthus family (Amaranthus spinosus) and consists of young, tender leaves and stems. The other kind consists of the young, tender leaf and petiole of the eddoe plant. A diversity of Amaranthus calaloo types are grown, differing in size, shape, and colour of the edible leaves. The plants usually grow around 1 metre (3.3 ft) in length. Most growers save their own seed or purchase seed of a selected race from another producer. This results in considerable variability in leaf characteristics. In addition, several imported cultivars are also available through agriculture supply stores.

Diversity also exists in the eddoe calaloo, although to a lesser degree than with the Amaranthus calaloo. The young eddo (Colocascia esculenta) leaves are harvested when still tender and often used in soups or as wrappers for steamed foods.

Harvest Maturity Indices

Calaloo can be grown quickly and harvested regularly. Several different indices can be used to determine harvest maturity of calaloo, including the number of days following planting and the texture of the leaves/stems. The number of days from seeding or transplanting provides a rough estimate of when to begin harvest. Harvest typically should begin about 45 to 50 days after planting. Leaf and stem texture is another commonly used indicator of when to harvest. Callaloo leaves should be harvested right after they have fully expanded. The leaves and adjoining stems should be tender, succulent, and free of fibre.

The tender young leaves and stems of calaloo can be harvested multiple times. Most growers obtain about six harvests per plant from Amaranthus calaloo before it begins to flower and form seeds. Harvesting typically finishes when the plant begins to form seeds, as the flavour diminishes and the texture becomes tougher. Harvest of newly formed eddoe calaloo leaves may also occur multiple times from the same plant. Harvest typically finishes when the size of the young leaves significantly diminishes due to a loss in plant vigour.

Harvest Methods

The tender young shoots of calaloo may be cut from the plant with a knife or snapped off by hand. The delicate leaves and stems should be handled gently to avoid tearing. The freshly harvested calaloo should not be placed on the ground. Rather, it should be put directly in the field container. Field containers can be baskets, plastic buckets, or well-ventilated plastic crates. To maintain product quality, callaloo should be put in the shade and kept as cool as possible. Avoid leaving the harvested calaloo in the sun or a breezy location. It is recommended that harvesting be conducted during the coolest time of the day, typically in the early morning. Calaloo should be harvested every 3 days. Regular picking increases yields. Flower buds should be removed as soon as they appear, since they reduce the plant’s production ability.