Major breakthrough in murder of Corentyne businessman

…safe found, four arrested, cash recovered on suspect

Four persons have been arrested for the murder of Corentyne businessman Lomenzo Jhonny, whose lifeless body was found last Thursday at Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant.

According to reliable information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, a safe that was stolen from the businessman home was also recovered and a sum of approximately $2M was found on two of the suspects.

The arrests were made late Thursday afternoon.

The popular businessman operated a grocery shop at Lot 11, East Side Line Dam, Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant.

He was discovered in a clump of bushes on a farm at area ‘AA’, Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant, a short distance from his home.

The 49-year old was last seen alive at around 19:30hrs on the night on February 26th, as he went out for his usual evening jog.

His remains were discovered around 07:45hrs the following morning,with his feet tied with a black lace, severe wounds to his head, injuries to the left eye and strangulation marks on the neck. Wounds were also seen on his back and bruises to the hands.

About four feet away from his body, a red and black sneakers, a pair of scissors and a piece of wood, about three feet in length, were found. After committing the act, the killer/s took the key to Johnny’s home and ransacked the premises and carried away a safe.

His cellphones and an electronic tablet device were left untouched. Police subsequently found a .25 auto pistol with 28 live rounds of ammunition in a bedroom of the home.

As news spread of the incident, residents of the neighbouring Rose Hall Town flocked to the scene, expressing shock while others broke down in tears as they described Johnny as a calm, caring and quiet individual.

He will be laid to rest today.

Investigations are currently ongoing.