Region Two to host Cricket Festival for Women

Elroy Stephney

IN observance of International Women’s Day, the Department of Youth, Region 2 will host its 4th annual cricket festival today at Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance.

Several teams from across the Region will participate including the hinterland communities. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on March, 8.

There will be a colourful atmosphere and keen rivalry is anticipated.

The competition is being coordinated by Sports Organiser Debra Daniels along with Youth Officer Herald Alves who disclosed that the idea is to promote unity and togetherness among women through sports as well as for them to interact and to have fun.

He added that each team will be presented with a token of participation. There will be Winners, Most Runs, Most Wickets and Player-of-the-Day trophies.

The Department is also using the occasion to promote activeness among women in sports and community participation.

“We need to recognise our women in a tangible way and for them be given a level playing field to showcase their talent,” according to Alves.

He also thanked Imam Bacchus Group of Companies for providing the facilities free of cost.

The public is invited to attend. The first match is scheduled for 10:00hrs.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: ‘I am generation, equality, realising women’s rights’..