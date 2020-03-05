USA-based Ralph Green donates balls

AS plans for the inaugural Sports Extra Inter-Village Football competition, sanctioned by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), continues, USA-based Guyanese Ralph Green, who also sponsors EBFA Under-11 League, has made a tangible donation.

Green handed over six footballs to Director of Sports Extra, Franklin Wilson, during a short visit to Guyana recently. He said that he was very pleased to be able to further assist in the development of the sport on the East Bank, having been investing at the Youth level for the past four years.

“This donation is an extension to what I have been doing over the past few years; I have seen the investment with the EBFA bearing encouraging fruits. This tournament now at the inter-village level is another positive step and I am in full support, thus my donation of footballs which I hope will assist along the way.”

Wilson, in response, thanked Green for his continued support for the game and assured that the balls will indeed add to the quality of football expected to be displayed in the tournament which is anticipated to kick off later this month.

The registration process is ongoing and interested villages can make contact with Wilson on 682-3241 or 621-3120 to register. Each village would be required to register a total of 25 players and three officials and only players living in the respective villages would be allowed to play for the team. Registration will close on March 11.

The winning village will walk away with $400 000, losing finalista $200 000, third place $120 000 and 4th place $50 000. The top individual players: Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goalscorer and Most Valuable Player would also be rewarded with cash and a trophy.