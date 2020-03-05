The best is yet to come! – Lady Jags coach

Dr Ivan Joseph lauds Guyana’s exceptional showing at CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship

By Rawle Toney

GUYANA’S National U-20 Women’s team exited the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, following their 3-0 defeat to Haiti, in the tournament’s quarterfinals stage.

It was the first time in the country’s history that a Youth team from Guyana reached the knockout stage of any major tournament on the international scenes.

However, despite their historical achievement, Dr Ivan Joseph said he was more impressed with the level of commitment, determination and discipline shown by the Guyanese women.

“Going into the game (against Haiti), I would be lying to say that our team was a little nervous. This team has just been rolling through this tournament,” Joseph said in his post-match comments.

“Haiti was physical, they were fast, they were technical; They were tactically sound, well organised and disciplined. We were outmatched,” Joseph related, adding that he was more impressed, however, with the level of play by the Lady Jags.

“They fought with heart. They fought to the end, they were committed and they worked hard. So I’m (very) proud of the effort and how they portrayed themselves in this tournament.

“If you look at Haiti, you can see what the investment of their Government and the Federation can do…they have a full time staff and for us to even be on the same field as they is a testament to how well this team (Guyana) played,” the Canada-based coach stated.

The defeat to Haiti was Guyana’s second at the tournament, following their 3-0 loss to Mexico in the competition’s group stage.

Haiti encountered the contest of the tournament’s most prolific goal-scoring team, finding the net 34 times in four outings. Along with the USA, they’re the only team to not concede a goal.