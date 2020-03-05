‘Spoil Child’ girlfriend died of gunshot injuries to chest

A POST mortem examination that was conducted on 27-year-old Colissa Hunte, the girlfriend of former cop, Teon Allen, shows that she died of gunshot injuries to the chest.

The autopsy was conducted by the Government Pathologist, Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Hospital Mortuary. The doctor also extracted one metal object which appeared to be a warhead from the chest of the deceased. Singh also related that after the bullet entered body from the right arm into to the chest, it damaged the arteries.

Meanwhile, Hunte’s boyfriend, Teon Allen, remains in police custody at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, said that Allen underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove a bullet from his shoulder. When asked whether the bullet was the same as the one he received a few weeks ago during a shooting altercation on the East Bank with police officers, Winter answered in the negative and said it was another bullet, since that one was taken out.

It was initially believed Allen was rushed to the hospital on the day his girlfriend was shot, with an old gunshot wound, hence the police suspected fowl play and had him as a suspect in her shooting. He has been under police guard since. Winter said that no new evidence of a third party or parties being involved in the shooting was brought in as the investigation continues. Based on the evidence at the scene, Winter said Allen is still being treated as a suspect and the allegation will be put to him when he is discharged. He will be formerly placed in custody.

Allen has been involved in a gang war with a Cayenne-based gang in Linden and he told Hunte’s relatives and the police that they were attacked by unknown gun men. He later called Hunte’s father and informed him of the shooting and that he should come and take his daughter to the hospital. Hunte’s father said when he got to the house, his daughter was slumped up in the kitchen bleeding. She was rushed to the LHC, where she later succumbed. Allen then visited the hospital after and was treated for the gunshot wound before he was transferred to GPHC. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.