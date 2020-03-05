Singh half-century keeps Jaguars afloat after Cornwall snags 4-41 on rainy first day

LEEWARDS Hurricanes all-rounder Rakeem Cornwall bagged 4 important wickets, but a defiant 50 from Vishaul Singh kept the Guyana Jaguars in the hunt following the rainy first day at Providence.

The defending champions were 115 for 4 from 54 overs with Singh unbeaten on 53 with 4 fours. He and all-rounder Raymon Reifer (4*), will resume on day two.

Cornwall, West Indies off-spinning power-hitter snagged 4-41 as he continued to be a thorn in the Jaguars side.

Batting first after winning the toss under some overcast weather, opener Tevin Imlach, who replaced the injured Chandrapaul Hemraj, was bowled for a boundary-less 28-ball score of 2 by Cornwall.

His partner at the top of the order, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, also failed to trouble the scorers as he too fell to the spin of the all-rounder and was pinned lbw not long after a painstaking 9 off 40 balls, as the off-spinner had Guyana reeling at 14-2 from in 13 overs.

The new pair of veteran left-handers in Johnson and Singh, immediately applied themselves after Cornwall had his way with the openers.

The pair of out-of-favour West Indies Test players chipped away at the Hurricanes bowlers and helped the champs reach their 50 without any trouble ahead of lunch.

Johnson stroked 5 fours while his partner had three before rain put a pause on play for most of the afternoon session.

Following an inspection at 16:20hrs, the covers were removed, and play restarted with the pair looking to carry their bats to the final ball of the day.

Cornwall had other plans as he knocked over Jaguars captain with a beauty which flung Guyana into a spot of bother, as Singh was left unbeaten when the bails were lifted.

Action continues at 10:00hrs today. (Clifton Ross)