Eighty-three karatekas promoted at ASK-G grading exams

EIGHTY-three karatekas have been promoted in the Association do Shotokan Karate of Guyana grading exercise.

Of the lot who advanced on Sunday at YMCA Thomas Lands were five persons to become first Dan black belts, and two who advanced further, under the watchful eyes of head of the IKD, ninth Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, assisted by Shihan Amir Khouri (seventh Dan).

Roger J. Peroune from YMCA was promoted to fifth Dan, while Avinash Ramgolam from Land of Canaan was promoted to second Dan.

Of the new first Dan black belts, four are from YMCA (Amrit Singh, Jasmine West, Yam Chan Chu and Nicholas Rampersaud), while Amirullah Kudrutullah is from Blairmont.

A number of the students were also promoted to the KYU levels.

Eleven of them moved from 10 KYU (no rank) to yellow belt. These included: Kiev Luther, Sarah Lacon, Zane Elcock, Zarion Caulder, Josiah Freitas, Asim Hamilton, Jaxun Fields, Damari Williams, Nathan Henry, Aviel Wilson and Akilah Browne, while Ethan Persaud, Khaleel Dalrymple, Antwun Lamazon and Sasenarine Charran jumped from 10 KYU to orange belt.

Leslie Edghill made a whopping jump from 10 KYU to blue belt, while two students (Nathan McKinnon, Ronuko Caulder) moved from 8 KYU to green belt.

Allana Margan, Annastica Joseph, Valmiki Indarjit and Raphel James moved from 7 KYU to blue belt, while Derrick Agdomar advanced from 5 KYU to brown belt (3) and Nkechi McPherson, Prince Dunn and Kyron Thomas progressed from 4 KYU to brown belt (2).

According to information from the ASK-G, a number of other students were promoted.

Basil Jamal Williams (Para Student), Jayden Ramkissoon, Simkhael Levans, Samaiya Humphrey, Nathan Lam, Brandon Carew, Aidan Carew, Kai Callender, Mateus Nogueira, Aryan Din, Tamia Tyrrell, Zuriyah Howell, Ethan France, Faith Cornette and Shivanna Brijbhukan advanced to orange belt while Aidan Bell, Jaden Katon, Edien Dookie, Samara Siland, Vineshwari Indarjit, Shivraj Brijbhukan and Deoanand Geer advanced to green belt.

Meanwhile Teshana Lake and Zulima Bell advanced to blue belt; whereas Kristen Sanasie, Theron Lake, Dylon Bess (Jr), Zareezyah Levans, Samuel Klass, Giada Agdomar, Bethany Agdomar, Isaiah Browne and Jordon Hargobin moved to purple belt.

Mahir Rajkumar, Ethan Rosine, Elijah Rosine, Joshua Daniels and Aishah Persaud advanced to brown belt (3); while Micah Narine, Tyler Bess, Junxi Yang, Tyshaun Bess, Isaiah Anderson and Saskia Dyasindoo advanced to Brown (2) and Adrian Bhawanidin, Javed Baksh, Joshua Nimar, Joel Harry, Thamishwar Dyasindoo and Kristen Samaroo advanced to brown (1).

Chairman of ASK-G, Khouri, noted that they are looking forward to having more students join, so that children can enjoy the benefits of karate-do, both short and long term.

“Congratulations to all the students who were successful, also to instructors: Roger Peroune, Malcolm Francis, Keith Beaton and Wanda Agdomar (YMCA), Clinton Moriah (New Amsterdam, Berbice), Hazrat Ali (Albion & Blairmont, Berbice), Parmeshwar Persaud (Land of Canaan), & Mahadeo Ramotar (GFK West Bank) for their commitment to the development of karate and the karatekas.”

Khouri added that during his stay, Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai would be conducting high-level seminars at YMCA and Guyana Karate College.

“These seminars will prepare students for competition, judges’ training and instructors’ training, thus preparing IKD members for higher standards that will be passed on to the youths of the future.”