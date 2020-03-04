Miner remanded for murder of co-worker

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday remanded a 26-year-old miner to prison for the murder of his co-worker.

Emrick Joseph appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

It is alleged that on February 26, 2020, at Lime Tree Road, Black Water backlands, Joseph murdered Compton Benjamin, 48, of D’Urban Street, Georgetown.

Joseph was remanded to prison until March 12, 2020 and the case was then transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s court.

According to reports, Benjamin and Joseph are known to each other and worked at the same mining operations at Lime Tree Road, Black Water backlands.

On the day in question while at camp, Benjamin accused Joseph of stealing his gold which was kept in a cupboard the men shared.

Benjamin became annoyed, armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt Joseph a lash to his arm.

Joseph then armed himself with a knife and stabbed his co-worker to the left side of his chest. Benjamin was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injury whilst receiving medical attention.

The police arrested Joseph, and the murder weapon was found at the scene. He reportedly confessed to the crime while under caution.