Haiti tame Lady Jags 3-0 in CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship quarter-finals

GUYANA’S exceptional run in this year’s CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship came to an end yesterday in the quarter-finals, when they went down 3-0 to Haiti in the Dominican Republic.

It was Guyana’s second defeat at the tournament, following their 3-0 loss to Mexico in the competition’s group stage.

Haiti encountered the contest of the tournament’s most prolific goal-scoring teaming, finding the net 34 times in four outings. Along with the USA, they are the only team to not concede a goal.

Melchie Dumoornay netted a hat-trick (15th, 54th, 60th) for the women from the French-speaking province of the dual-country Island, who would move on to play the winners of the clash between Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico in the semi-finals.

For Guyana, they would leave the tournament, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup, with their heads held high, especially after becoming the first Youth team from Guyana to reach the knockout stage of any major tournament on the international scene.