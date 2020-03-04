Coalition urges calm as GECOM processes results

The APNU+AFC Coalition is urging the populace to remain patient as Guyanese await the results of Monday’s regional and general elections. “The APNU+AFC Coalition thanks all Guyanese for the patience which they exercised on elections day and continue to exercise as we await the announcement of the official results by the Guyana Elections Commission,” the party said in a statement.

“We implore all Guyanese, especially our supporters, to continue to remain calm and to go about your daily activities in a spirit of peace and optimism. We are cognisant that there will be anxieties for results but we reiterate that we must allow GECOM to do its work and await the official announcements, which are likely to commence later today (Tuesday). All of our internal projections are positive and indicate that we will be returned to government for a second term to continue the work of building and developing Guyana. Once again we commend all Guyanese for their patience and urge that this continues as we move forward together.”

Meanwhile, in reacting to the coalition’s statement, the People’s Progressive Party said it notes the release of a statement from the APNU+AFC Coalition urging Guyanese to remain calm and patient until the official declaration of results from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections. “The party also believes that Guyanese must remain calm and go about their business in a peaceful manner, as GECOM finalises the official results via its verification process. One worrying paragraph in the coalition’s statement is where it claims that projections are positive for a second term in office,” the PPP statement read. The party said: “We urge Guyanese not to be misled. As is characteristic of the coalition, while appealing for calm, it is attempting to mislead our people. This action should be condemned. The party urges Guyanese to not be misled by the APNU+AFC Coalition on the matter of official election results. The APNU+AFC Coalition leader, David Granger, indicated just on March 2, 2020, GECOM is the only “authority” to officially and formally declare the results of Monday’s polls – yet he has made his own declaration. The party has informed the international Election Observer Missions about this development.” However, later on Tuesday, after Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, in an interview with the Newsroom said that his party had taken an “unassailable lead” in the results of the polls. The coalition has been urging its supporters and citizens in general not to be intimidated and misled. They have also warned against fake news, which has proliferated on social media in recent days.