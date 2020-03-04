ASL helicopter lands at Ruimzeight,Brazilian man detained

…pilot claims a door needed fixing

Police on the West Coast of Demerara have detained a Brazilian national who disembarked an Air Service Limited(ASL) helicopter which landed at the Ruimzeight Foreshore this morning.

In video seen by this publication, the helicopter, which bears registration 8R-GJS, can be seen taking-off from the seawall area.The craft landed around 11:30hrs close to the crematorium.

The man was picked-up by a car but alert residents followed the vehicle while notifying the police.The men were taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop police station.They were detained and ranks are investigating the incident.

Reports are that the pilot informed the authorities that the landing was to facilitate the fixing of a door.The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is aware of the incident.