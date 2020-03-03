Rising Stars, Bacchus Bulls, Lima United record wins

By Elroy Stephney

THE Essequibo T20 Big Bash League got off to a rollicking start on Sunday with emphatic wins for a number of teams along the Essequibo Coast.

At the Reliance ground, Bacchus Bulls reinforced their formidable strength with a thumping 9-wicket win against the hosts.

Batting first, Reliance Hustlers could muster only 143-7 from their 20 overs with Narendra Mandolall scoring a brisk 40 (3×4, 2×6) and being the top-scorer. Medium fast bowlers Punraj Singh 2-21 (4) and Neiland Cadogan 2-27 (4) were the main wicket-takers.

In reply, commanding half-centuries from national Under-17 captain Sheldon Charles 52 (11×4) and an unbeaten 62 (3×4, 3×6) from former national Under-19 batsman Parmesh Parsotam rocketed the Bulls to 144-1 in 16 overs.

At the same venue, Rising Stars also secured an emphatic 10-wicket win against Reliance SC, who took first strike and made 139 all out in 17 overs with Trevor Benalds blasting 59 (5×4, 4×6).

They were routed by an impressive 5-wicket haul including a hat-trick from Ravie Ramdass, who claimed 5-14 from 4 overs. He was supported by Chandi Jairam 3-32 (4).

It took only 10 overs for Rising Stars to seal victory with unbeaten half-centuries from former national Under-19 all-rounder Latchman Rohit 56 (8×4, 2×6) and national wicketkeeper batsman Kemol Savory 53 (7×4, 3×6) to propel Stars to 142 without loss.

At the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance, defending champions Aurora Knight Riders rode to a comfortable 63-run win against Cotton Field Strikers.

After batting first, Riders strode to 150-9 from their 20 overs with former national Under-19 batsman Norman Fredericks hammering an unbeaten 63, laced with 9 fours.

Extras contributed 22 as the next best score. In reply, Strikers failed to strike and were all-out for 87 in 19 overs with Carlos Yapp 25 and Eon Dookie 20 reaching double-digits.

Off-spinner Garfield Phillips 3-15 (4) and Norman Fredericks 2-24(4) were the destroyers. At the Devonshire Castle ground in North, the hosts defended a meagre total to earn a slim 17-run win against Golden Fleece.

Devonshire Castle posted 142-8 then restricted their opponents to 125-7 when their overs expired. At the same venue in another low-scoring encounter, Walton Hall humbled Jaguars Over-40 by 7 wickets. The ageing Jaguars reached 112-9 to which Walton Hall replied with 114-3 in 12 overs.

Also in North, Lima United posted a record 317-2 from their 20 overs against the hapless Rebels XI, who meekly folded for 67 in 18 overs.

The results for the other matches were not available.

The competition continues on Sunday with matches billed for various venues across the Region.