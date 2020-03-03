Four steps to managing ‘Election Anxiety Stress’

By Pastor Richard Avert James

MOST Guyanese know that the electoral process in Guyana is a somewhat significant source of anxiety or stress in their lives. The stress and anxiety levels hold true regardless of if you are a supporter of the two major parties APNU+AFC and PPP/C or one of the other smaller political parties.

Every election in Guyana is stressful, but the 2020 General and Regional Elections is particularly more stressful. This is especially so because of the prolonged contentious political discussions as regards Guyana’s oil industry and the fiscal terms of the 2016 agreement with ExxonMobil. And, the December 21, 2018, no-confidence motion with its related constitutional differences and discourses, to mention two of the more dominant topics. The stress and anxiety associated with the 2020 ELECTIONS have been compounded by the hours of television and radio coverage, the print media, especially newspapers, posters and banners and social media that make the stressful discourses and comments ubiquitous.

Fortunately, there are steps we can use to manage and overcome election stress and anxiety. As a former President of the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, having served two terms as an elected president from 2011 May to 2019 April, I am well acquainted with election anxiety or uneasiness about something with an uncertain outcome. What I am recommending works not only for religious or spiritual election anxiety, but also for secular election anxiety as well. Here are some of the related steps I have uncovered that are suitable to help ease stress and anxiety on E-Day March 2, 2020.

Step One: STOP worrying about who will be elected the next president of Guyana. This is usually one of the main sources of election stress. It is normal to worry, but often what you worry about might never even happen. When you have an obsession or you are continually preoccupied about who will be elected president, you are likely to become nervous and anxious on E-Day and especially as you await the election results. Quit worrying, because that would not change the outcome of the election. Rather, it can cause you to suffer emotionally.

Step Two: START praying for yourself, for the people employed by GECOM, for political leaders, for the election observers and the entire electorate. When you start to pray you will realise that you will stop worrying. Election times can be very challenging times for every one of us involved in the electoral process. But praying can make a big difference. Prayer can help us to cope with the challenges associated with election anxiety disorder.

Prayer can help us function with integrity and honesty! Pray earnestly! Pray agonising prayers! Pray to God for Guyana! Pray that our election process will be peaceable and in all godliness and honesty (1Timothy 2:1,2)!Prayer for the respected GECOM Chair, (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh S.C.! Pray for the credible GECOM Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield! Pray for the competent GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward! Pray for GECOM Commissioners! Pray for the party agents, presiding officers, deputy returning officers and returning officers, and all other polling stations officials! Pray for the 2,339 polling stations! Pray that GECOM staffers and party agents will operate with integrity at all times and in all places and polling stations! Pray for the political leadership of ANUG, CG, PRP, TCI, TNM, URP, APNU+AFC, PPP/C, OVP, LJP and Fed-UP! Pray for the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James and the Guyana Police Force! Pray for the Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West and the Guyana Defence Force! Pray for the EU Observers, CARICOM Observers, Carter Center Elections Observers, OAS Observers, the Commonwealth Observer Mission and local observers groups! Pray that all observers will adhere to the strict code of conduct for international and domestic observers! Pray that they will maintain strict neutrality and impartiality in the course of their work at all times!

Step Three: SHOW or demonstrate that you are willing to contribute to easing of election anxiety and stress, by going out and exercising your right to vote in a manner that will ensure that the election process will produce free, fair and credible general and regional elections on E-Day. This is one of the best decisions that every eligible voter can make to lessen election stress by exercising his or her franchise in a manner that is incorruptible and encouraging others to do the same thing. We can reduce or ease election anxiety by ensuring that we do what we can to support an election process that reflects transparency, accuracy and integrity at every polling place.

Step Four: STAND still! After you would have exercised your right to vote, it is time to go home and wait for the final results. In Guyana that can be a very stressful time and besides, that unfavourable election news can give many of us anxiety. Consequently, control the election talk with family and friends and change or adjust your social media habits while you wait on the final results. Remember what Paul the Apostle said, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7 NIV).

Pray that God will help you to accept the results, especially if it doesn’t go according to your expectation or desire.

And, remember if we all do our part faithfully, we will definitely ease the normal election stress that Guyanese experience at election time and eliminate much abnormal election stress. And, you know what ELECTIONS 2020 can become the best election we have ever experienced.

I am Pastor Richard Avert James and I have experienced the power of prayer in times of elections. Praying and acting with integrity definitely help to ease election stress. It is the secret to a successful election.